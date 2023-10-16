Politics Vučić from China: This is a big and important visit, important meetings await us President Aleksandar Vučić is in the People's Republic of China, where he will participate in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Source: B92 Monday, October 16, 2023 | 16:22 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

"This is a big and important visit to the People's Republic of China - extremely important meetings and very important agreements that we are signing.



The bilateral meeting with President Xi is a special honor and privilege, and the signing of the Free Trade Agreement will open up a lot and improve the position of our agricultural and industrial producers.



It is a visionary look into the future, not just good news.



As a small economy, Serbia must compensate for the lack of domestic market size with a strong export orientation and preferential trade arrangements, through which it becomes more attractive to potential investors, and provides domestic companies with preferential access to new markets. The export to the Chinese market of soybean oil, frozen raspberries, but also the sale of fresh apples, honey and other important agricultural and food products should be highlighted. When we talk about our political relations, they are at an exceptional level thanks to President Xi and his personal involvement. We will continue to improve them and will never give up our true friendship with the People's Republic of China.



