Politics A new arrest: A Serb detained because of a T-shirt with motifs of Serbian monasteries Serb Stefan S. (27) detained in Zubin Potok by the Kosovo police because of a T-shirt with motifs of Serbian monasteries and a message of Emperor Dušan. Source: Tanjug Sunday, October 15, 2023 | 13:15

This was announced today by the Office for Kosovo and Metohija.



Stefan S. was stopped by Kurti's police on the way from Zubin Potok to the village of Drijen where he lives, took him into custody and held him for more than two hours in the police station, threatening to report him for, as they said, "insulting on a national basis", according to the Office for Kosovo and Metohija.



The press release points out that the latest arrest of a young Serb shows that the only policy implemented by the Pristina authorities is the policy of systematic collapse of the basic rights and freedoms of the Serbian people in the Province, with the ultimate goal of driving them out of their centuries-old hearths forever, through intimidation and daily terror.



"While Kurti's special police are shooting at Serbs, Serbian children, beating Serbian youth, for which no one is held accountable, Serbs are being detained and intimidated because of their T-shirts?", states the Office and emphasizes that this is the reality in which the Serbs in the north of Kosovo live, and from which the entire international community turns its head.



It is pointed out that the world public and representatives of international organizations must understand the absurd fact that Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija are arrested arbitrarily without any right or basis - for publishing content on social networks, and now also for the clothes they wear.



If the international community really cares about the establishment of peace in these areas, which Belgrade persistently insists on, then someone must take concrete action to restrain Kurti's efforts to ethnically cleanse Kosovo and Metohija of Serbs, while retaining only his like-minded and subordinates, it was stated in the statement of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija.