Politics Guterres published a report on Kosovo: Main priorities - stability and de-escalation UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres published a report on the situation in Kosovo. Source: Tanjug, RTV Thursday, October 12, 2023 | 12:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ

It states that the Security Council's main priority is maintaining stability in Kosovo and de-escalating tensions in the north, RTV reports.



Guterres indicated that the format of the session of the UN Security Council on Kosovo in October, when the Council is chaired by Brazil, could be changed, that is, that the session be closed to the public, especially after the tensions that marked the session held on April 27.



As stated, the change of format would allow "a more honest discussion on the challenges of implementing the agreement from February".



In addition, it states that the members of the Security Council are united in their support for the dialogue mediated by the European Union, but that there are deep divisions between the five permanent members - those who recognize Kosovo (US, Great Britain and France) and support its government and those who do not recognize the independence of Kosovo (Russia and China) and strongly support Serbia's position.



Among the other members that will attend the session, seven recognize Kosovo (Albania, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates), and three do not (Brazil, Ecuador and Mozambique).



Another issue on which the permanent members of the UN Security Council do not agree is the issue of changing UNMIK's mandate, Guterres said. The USA demanded the disruption of UNMIK's mandate and a reduction in the frequency of sessions on the situation in Kosovo, similar to Great Britain, while Russia opposes the idea and advocates open and regular sessions of the UN Security Council.



The report describes the events in Kosovo from February this year, when, as stated, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti accepted the European Union's proposal for the normalization of relations, until September of this year, when the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and security Josep Borrell attributed the stall in the negotiations to Kurti's insistence that Serbia formally recognize Kosovo, before the implementation of the February agreement.



"Kurti was not ready to move forward and start a credible process towards the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities. Kurti insisted that the formalization of de facto recognition be the first step," said Borrell at the time, adding that Vučić accepted the EU's proposal on the simultaneous implementation of points from agreement.



Guterres points out that the UN Security Council will continue to monitor diplomatic efforts to improve the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and all efforts towards reaching a final, legally binding agreement.