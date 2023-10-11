Politics Vučić: Do you understand? Someone wrote to Borrell from Serbia Speaking about the "big five" who are coming to Serbia soon and who are expected to put pressure on Serbia, Vučić said that he faces pressure every day. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | 14:02 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ

"It's your life, it's your job. You are facing external pressures, with those who want to destroy Serbia in different ways, I don't believe that this is the case with the 'five', I believe that they want to raise problems in a different way solving the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija. We will see what kind of package it is and what they bring," said the President of Serbia.



He added that he is faced with the fact that a part of the people wants to limit Serbia from the outside, to lower Serbia's forces, and in this he finds helpers in our country. He asked the present journalists, whose questions he answered after celebrating the anniversary of the Dedinje Institute, if they are aware of what happened when they talked about the introduction of sanctions in Serbia?



"Someone sent Borrell a letter from this country. Not to impose sanctions on Kurti, nor on those who mistreat people. They wrote to Borrell asking him to impose sanctions on their own country. That has never happened, anywhere, in any country. Do you understand? If the government can be overthrown like that, just so they can get something for themselves, it's so irresponsible and frivolous," Vučić said, adding that it seems to him that people in Serbia are starting to realize that.



"I'm rather restrained when I talk about it, while they deserved a much harder answer, because we want to be calm and decent and try to get out of a difficult situation and that's the most important thing," he said.



"People need to know that when your personal, party, tycoon and similar interests become your only yardstick, then the country is in serious trouble. And you can see that from the countries that have experienced such a destiny, and that is what we must not allow", concluded Aleksandar Vučić.