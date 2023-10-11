Politics Kurti's special forces conducting raids - international community turning a blind eye Members of the so-called special units of the Kosovo Police conducted a search at several different locations in North Mitrovica and Zvečan. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | 13:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

As citizens who happened to be on the spot testified for the Kosovo online portal, special forces raided an apartment near the hospital in North Mitrovica, as well as an object in Bošnjačka Mahala.



The operation did not last long, as they retreated shortly after the search. It is not known what was the reason for the raid.



At the same time, a house in Zvečan was searched. As in the case of North Mitrovica, it is not known what was the reason for that raid, and the police did not allow the press crews to record and take photos.



As reported by the media, this is yet another harassment of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, to which the international community turns a blind eye and does not react.