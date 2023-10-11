Politics Kurti's special forces detained another Serb Members of Kosovo police special units detained another Serb in Leposavic today, M.M. (34), and on that occasion searched his family home. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | 11:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The house of M.M., where he lives with his wife and five children, is located in a part of the city that local residents call Leposavsko polje. The detainee's wife confirmed for Kosovo Online that during the search, special officers told her to put the children away.



She also added that M.M was detained because of some post on Facebook, but that she did not know what year that post was from, and that she was told that he would only make a statement at the police station.



Neighbors of the detainee confirmed for our portal that they were disturbed by this event.



Detained M.M. lives in a house built for his family by the Office for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, because he, his wife and five children live on social assistance.