Politics Brnabić: The proposed media laws are revolutionary, scheduled for adoption in October Prime Minister Ana Brnabić met with representatives of Ministry of Information and Telecommunications, media journalist associations and international partners. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | 10:15

The meeting was organized on the occasion of the end of the public debate on the Draft Law on Public Information and Media and the Draft Law on Electronic Media.



Prime Minister pointed out that a compromise was reached regarding the most important issues concerning the implementation: the Press Council and elections for members of the Regulatory Body for Electronic Media (REM).



Brnabić specified that the Press Council will be a self-regulatory body responsible for all media and that it is for the first time in a legislative framework. She emphasized that these laws are revolutionary, because self-regulation is being introduced for the first time.



Brnabić assessed that an excellent job was done and that she expects both laws to be adopted by the end of October.



Head of the OSCE Mission in Serbia, Jan Braathu, emphasized the importance of inclusiveness and transparency in the development of media regulations, adding that this is crucial when it comes to implementing the Media Strategy and Action Plan in letter and spirit. He added that in the conversation with media and journalist associations, progress was made in compromise solutions, as is the case with the current proposal of authorized proponents for REM Council members, which contributes to its depoliticization, and the Press Council is the only self-regulatory body provided for by law. It is necessary to additionally strengthen the organizational, functional and financial independence of REM. The Head of the Mission confirmed the readiness of the Mission to assist in the implementation of the laws when they are finalized, as well as in the drafting of the necessary by-laws.



Manuel Munteanu, Head of Information, Communication and Media of the EU Delegation to Serbia, assessed that the Media Strategy is a quality document and reiterated the importance that the two draft laws reflect its spirit. He welcomed positive developments, such as the strengthening of the role of the Press Council and depoliticization in the proposal of REM Council members. He also reiterated the importance of having strong safeguards to ensure a level playing field for all media and market players. He pointed out that the EU Delegation has supported the process of media reforms in Serbia from the very beginning and will continue to do so.



The President of the Union of Journalists of Serbia, Dragana Čabarkapa, pointed out that for the first time the Law on Public Information and Media included provisions concerning the labor rights of journalists and media workers. She emphasized that it is of great importance because it will open the possibility for a more dignified position and better working conditions for media workers and, as she stated, the possibility to establish a dialogue, which is the goal and standards in European countries.