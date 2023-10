Politics Vučić met with the NATO Commander PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met with the Commander of the NATO Joint Forces Command in Naples, Admiral Stuart Munsch. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

The meeting is held in Belgrade.



Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević and Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces Milan Mojsilović attend the meeting.