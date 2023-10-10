Politics Vučić met with the President of the Iraqi Parliament: I thanked the Republic of Iraq President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq , Mohammed Rikan Hadeed al-Halbousi. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | 11:08 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"I am glad that I had the opportunity to welcome Mohammed El Halbousi, with whom I discussed the further improvement of bilateral cooperation between Serbia and Iraq, as well as the current situation in the Western Balkans and the Middle East, and the necessity of dialogue in the context of solving all open issues.



I thanked the friendly Republic of Iraq for its consistent and principled position on non-recognition of the so-called unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo and expressed our determination to, in the coming period, continue to develop versatile and mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally," Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić wrote on his Instagram account.