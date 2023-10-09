Politics Another Serb was arrested in Kosovo Serb M.Š. was arrested today in Zvečan and is currently being questioned at the police station in South Mitrovica. Source: Kosovo online Monday, October 9, 2023 | 17:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

This was confirmed for Kosovo online by the deputy director of the Kosovo Police for the North region, Veton Elshani, who added that he would know more details after the hearing.



"One person was arrested today in Zvečan and is currently being interrogated at the police station in South Mitrovica. He was arrested by the unit for serious crimes, and we will know more details after the interrogation," Elshani said.