Politics Additional KFOR troops from Romania arrived in Kosovo and Metohija An additional number of Romanian soldiers as part of KFOR has arrived in Kosovo, reports Reporters. Source: Kosovo online Monday, October 9, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Ministry of National Defense of Romania announced earlier that in the coming period it will send an additional 200 soldiers to the infantry company in the peacekeeping mission in the Balkans.



On Friday, a reinforcement of 200 British soldiers from KFOR arrived in Kosovo and Metohija.



Great Britain has decided to send additional troops to its contingent in Kosovo, which already numbers 400 British soldiers, at the request of the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. General Christopher Cavoli.