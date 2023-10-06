Politics UNSC session rescheduled: UNMIC report on Kosovo and Metohija will be presented at it The session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will be held on October 23. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 6, 2023 | 13:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

It will discuss the new six-monthly report of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the work of the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).



The session was originally scheduled for October 18, but was moved to October 23.



As announced on the official website of the Security Council, the session will be held in the afternoon local time, or in the evening, Central European time.



The previous session was held on April 27, and in the meantime, we witnessed growing tensions in the Southern Serbian Province.