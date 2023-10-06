Politics KFOR Commander revealed: We prevented further escalation Presence of KFOR troops in Banjska prevented events from escalating into an even more serious situation, said outgoing KFOR Commander Angelo Michele Ristuccia. Source: Kosovo online Friday, October 6, 2023 | 12:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

In an interview for Kosovo Online, he said that he was in regular contact with all relevant colleagues, including EULEX, representatives of Kosovo institutions and Kosovo security organizations, as well as with the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces.



When asked whether KFOR could have done more in Banjska and whether similar events could be repeated in the future, as well as whether KFOR participates in the investigations of events in Banjska, Ristuccia says that the presence of KFOR troops in that area stopped the events from escalating in more serious situation.



When asked how he comments on Belgrade's request that KFOR take care of security in the north, Ristuccia says that KFOR remains fully committed to implementing its mandate, impartially, based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 from 1999.



However, he points out that KFOR does not carry out law enforcement activities, because that is under the jurisdiction of the so-called Kosovo Police, which acts as a "first responder". "These activities are monitored by the European Union Mission for the Rule of Law (EULEX), as the second responsible. KFOR is the third responder.



In light of recent events, KFOR has increased its presence and activities in the north of Kosovo. We continue to appeal to Belgrade and Pristina to engage in dialogue with EU mediation as the only way to resolve open issues and find solutions that respect the rights of all communities. This is key for long-term security in Kosovo and stability in the region," Ristuccia pointed out.



According to him, due to the recent events in September, KFOR increased its presence and activities in the north of Kosovo, and the North Atlantic Council authorized the deployment of additional forces to resolve the situation. Troops were withdrawn from NATO's strategic reserve for the Western Balkans.



"The UK is deploying additional troops and additional reinforcements will soon follow from other allies, including Romania. These are prudent steps to ensure that KFOR has the forces, capabilities and flexibility necessary to impartially fulfill its UN mandate to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people living in Kosovo," he said.