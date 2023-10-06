Politics "Kosovo was created by the USA, and only the Serbs are aware of the consequences" U.S. analyst Gregory Copley said that the world is not paying enough attention to Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 6, 2023 | 11:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

He stated that the situation is very tense and that "only the Serbs are aware of the real facts related to the creation of Kosovo as a recognized entity".



"The world forgets the fact that Kosovo was created by the USA in complete rejection of historical norms, including current international law. What is indisputable is that Serbia's voice on the Kosovo issue is not heard loudly enough in the world," Copley said in an interview for today's Politika.



Answering the question whether the international community, in light of Pristina's extreme attitudes and unwillingness to compromise, could take a more objective position towards Serbia, Kopli said that Serbia should use all professional informational means to present to the international community all the transgressions and illegal activities of Pristina .



He pointed out that, in order for the West to adapt its attitudes towards Belgrade and the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, it is important for Serbia to significantly increase its diplomatic activities and informational capacities.



He emphasized that significant successes have already been achieved in this regard, but that these activities should be continued and intensified.



In his opinion, if the war in Ukraine continues for the next year or two or more, American support for that conflict could decline, bearing in mind the presidential and congressional elections in the US next year, and this also applies to U.S. policy towards the Balkans.



Serbs should not allow Washington's short-term pressures to turn them towards taking action against their interests, as in any case there will be a change in American leadership after the 2024 elections, according to Copley.



Commenting on the speech of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić at the session of the UN General Assembly, Copley said that we are already witnessing the consequences that Vučić pointed out.



"The world is polarized and at the same time it is turning into a multipolar world," Copley pointed out.