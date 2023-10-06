Vučić: We will fight for our country with all our strength VIDEO
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić reflected on his stay in Granada and said that he will continue to fight for Serbia.Source: B92
"During numerous meetings and bilateral meetings with European leaders, I discussed the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, but also many other topics. My job is to explain Serbia's positions, which I will continue to do. We will fight for our country with all our strength, and I hope that we will succeed in that," wrote Vučić, attaching a video on Instagram.