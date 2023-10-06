Politics Vučić: We will fight for our country with all our strength VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić reflected on his stay in Granada and said that he will continue to fight for Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, October 6, 2023 | 11:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

"During numerous meetings and bilateral meetings with European leaders, I discussed the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, but also many other topics. My job is to explain Serbia's positions, which I will continue to do. We will fight for our country with all our strength, and I hope that we will succeed in that," wrote Vučić, attaching a video on Instagram.