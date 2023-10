Politics Vučić met with Macron: "At the end of a long day-an open and meaningful conversation" President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron. Source: B92 Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 23:40 Tweet Share Instagram buducnostsrbijeav printscreen

"At the end of a long day, an open and meaningful conversation with President Emmanuel Macron on all important issues. I thanked President Macron for his willingness to listen to Belgrade's views, as well as for his personal involvement in the Western Balkans region," Vučić announced.