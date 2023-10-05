Politics Vučić from Granada: "Tonight important talks with..." VIDEO President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is participating today in the Summit of the European Political Community in Granada. Source: B92 Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 17:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ POOL PEUE FOTO TANJUG/ POOL PEUE

"We had difficult conversations. We talked as a delegation with about 25 world leaders. We also participated in the energy panel."



"We talked about the situation in the region, but also in Kosovo and Metohija," said Vučić.



Vučić said that tonight he has talks with Borrell and Emmanuel Macron.



"You have to fight for your country, I don't promise anything, I hope we will succeed. We are not competing on whether something bad will happen to Pristina, you have never heard us advocating for sanctions to be imposed on them," President of Serbia said.



"I also expect to talk to Mitsotakis. Tomorrow at the European Council session, the topic will be Kosovo and Metohija, some will try to talk about Serbia in different ways," he said. "I talked to everyone about all topics, tomorrow is an important session, so we'll see how it goes.



Later tonight I will be able to give you more information," Vučić told reporters in Granada. Vucic said that he did not talk to the representatives from Pristina because, as he stated, they do not even want to talk.



"What Osmani is saying is hypocritical, if she was a person of any importance, it would be even more hypocritical, you are destroying the integrity of a recognized country with valid resolution 1244. It is about double standards towards Serbia. It is our duty to talk to everyone, we do not want sanctions to be imposed on anyone," Vucic concluded.