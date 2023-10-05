Politics Vučić with Zelensky, Sunak, Sanchez, Orbán...; "We talked about the situation in KiM" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, arrived at the Congress Center of Granada, where he will participate in the Summit of the European Political Community. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 15:15 Tweet Share Printskrin/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

On the sidelines of the summit, he met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, and with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

Vučić also met with the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis.

Vučić also met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Prior to that, President of Serbia met with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski.



"A short meeting with friends Orbán and Kovačevski before the start of the Summit, where a number of important topics for today's Europe and, hopefully, the Western Balkans will be discussed," wrote Vučić with a photo on Instagram.

He also met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez.



"A cordial meeting with Prime Minister Sanchez. I reiterated my gratitude to Spain for understanding Serbia's position on Kosovo and Metohija and consistent support for our territorial integrity," wrote Vučić.

Vučić previously stated that he had a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



"Excellent conversation with Prime Minister Sunak. We talked about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the region of the Western Balkans and the current geopolitical situation," Vučić said on Instagram on the "Buducnostsrbijeav" account.

As it is pointed out, 47 heads of state and government, as well as the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Parliament were invited to that meeting.



The leaders will discuss the improvement of political dialogue and cooperation in order to strengthen security and stability on the European continent, the statement added.



As it was announced, Vučić will also participate in the round table on the topic: "Energy, environmental protection and the fight against climate change".