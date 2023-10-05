Politics Vučić at the summit of the European Political Community in Granada President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will participate today in the Summit of the European Political Community in Granada. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 08:23 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ /bs

As it is pointed out, 47 heads of state and government, as well as the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Parliament were invited to that meeting.



The leaders will discuss the improvement of political dialogue and cooperation in order to strengthen security and stability on the European continent, the statement added.



On the sidelines of the Summit in Granada, President Vučić will have a series of bilateral meetings with European officials, including the President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdóttir and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.



As announced, the president will also participate in a round table on the topic: "Energy, environmental protection and the fight against climate change".