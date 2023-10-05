Politics "You spread fake news. Serbia asked for NATO troops" Richard Grenell told congresswoman Elissa Slotkin not to spread false news about the situation in Kosovo and that Serbia asked for the presence of NATO troops. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 08:02 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Richard Grenell told congresswoman Elissa Slotkin not to spread false news about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and that it was Serbia that asked for an increase in the presence of NATO troops.



"You don’t know the issues. You are spreading fake news. Serbia asked for the NATO troops. You’ve been MIA on these issues for years…", wrote the former U.S. envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in the administration of Donald Trump on the X social network.



He added that Slotkin "is just playing politics now because she's running for office".



"We need representatives who do their homework and push solutions," Grenell said.



The congresswoman from Michigan previously wrote that "the deployment of additional NATO forces to Kosovo was intended to send a message to Serbia — pull your troops back from the Kosovo border".