Politics "We are facing a disastrous situation" Director of the Clinical Hospital Center in Kosovska Mitrovica, Zlatan Eleg, told Tanjug that this institution is facing a disastrous position. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 4, 2023 | 12:25

According to him, they are slowly running out of much-needed medicines.



As Eleg said, KBC KM has not had a continuous supply of necessary medicines since 2021, when the last public procurement was rejected.



"We are slowly running out all supplies. The Public Health Institute of Kosovka Mitrovica is unable to procure vaccines. We are working with stocks from 2021, and since then we have been constantly warning international factors about this problem," said Eleg.



He emphasizes that he is afraid of the Banja Luka scenario, in which 12 babies died in the University Clinical Center due to lack of oxygen 31 years ago. "We are also running out of oxygen. You know that at that time 12 newborn babies died due to a lack of oxygen. In addition, oxygen is very necessary for the other patients and the complicated operations we carry out," said Eleg.



The problem, as Eleg says, is that there are fewer and fewer supplies of drugs for oncology patients. "Now there is a growing number of oncology patients who also lack the necessary therapies, and you know that oncology therapies mean life for them," concluded the director of Clinical Hospital Center Kosovska Mitrovica - KBC KM, Zlatan Eleg.