Politics Milan Radoičić released from custody His passport was confiscated and he was banned from leaving his residence. The court also prohibited him from going to the so-called Kosovo. Wednesday, October 4, 2023 | 11:15

The High Court in Belgrade issued a statement stating that the judge for the preliminary proceedings of the High Court in Belgrade, after hearing the defendant M.R. on the reasons for ordering detention, rejected the proposal of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade to order detention for legal reasons prescribed by Article 211 paragraph 1 item 1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, i.e. due to the risk of escape.



"At the same time, according to the defendant M.R., a measure prohibiting him from leaving his place of residence was determined, which includes him being banned from leaving the territory of the Republic of Serbia without the court's approval and prohibited him from going to the territory of the AP Kosovo and Metohija, and he was ordered to report to the competent authority every 1st and 15th of the month to the police station. Also, the defendant M.R.'s travel document, namely the passport of the Republic of Serbia, was temporarily confiscated, and the defendant was warned that detention may be ordered against him if he violates the imposed prohibitions and obligations," it is further stated.



The defendant M.R. is charged with the commission of the criminal offense Unauthorized production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances from Article 348 paragraph 4 and 3 in connection with paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code in conjunction with a criminal offense Participation in a group that commits a criminal offense from Article 349 paragraph 2 in connection with paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code and the criminal offense Serious offense against general security from Article 288 paragraph 2 in connection with Article 278 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, it is also stated in the announcement of the High Court.