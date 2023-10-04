Politics Administrative crossing Brnjak opened, Jarinje still closed Brnjak administrative crossing was opened after ten days in the direction from central Serbia towards Kosovo and Metohija. Jarinje is still closed, RTS learns. Source: RTS Wednesday, October 4, 2023 | 09:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

As confirmed by the deputy commander of the Kosovo police for the North region, Veton Elshani, the administrative crossing Brnjak is open, while Jarinje is still closed for the passage from central Serbia to Kosovo and Metohija.



After the conflict in the village of Banjska on September 24, the administrative points of Jarinje and Brnjak were blocked for passage from central Serbia.



Passage from central Serbia to Kosovo and Metohija was possible only at the Merdare administrative point.