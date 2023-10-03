Politics Milan Radoičić's hearing is over Milan Radoičić, who was detained today for organizing an incident in Kosovo and Metohija in the village of Banjska, was questioned. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 17:30 Tweet Share Foto: Milos Tesic/ATAImages

Today, Milan Radoičić (45) was questioned at the High Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade on suspicion of having, for the time being, several unknown persons, committed criminal acts of association for the purpose of committing criminal acts, illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of firearms and explosive substances and serious offenses against general security.



During the interrogation, the suspect denied the commission of the criminal acts charged against him, the prosecution announced.



After the hearing, the prosecution proposed to the judge for preliminary proceedings of the High Court in Belgrade to order the suspect into custody due to the risk of escape.



The order to conduct the investigation covers several, for now, unknown persons, who are charged with the crime of conducting serious crimes against general security.



According to the order on the investigation, Milan R. is accused of purchasing weapons, ammunition and explosives of great destructive power from Tuzla, Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, from January 2023 to September 24, which were allegedly delivered to him on the territory of the city of Belgrade, most often on the route Bubanj Potok - Vrčin, and which he then transported and stored in unspecified locations on the territory of the AP of Kosovo and Metohija, where he hid them in abandoned buildings and forests, so as the ringleader of a group with several unidentified persons, by joint action and with a generally dangerous action on September 24, caused a danger to the lives of people in the town of Banjska on the territory of Autonomous Province Kosovo and Metohija.