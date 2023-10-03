Politics Session of the UN Security Council on Kosovo and Metohija scheduled The session of the UN Security Council, where Antonio Guterres' new six-month report on the work of UNMIK will be discussed, should be held on October 18. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 10:33 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/a katz

This is stated in the monthly work plan of this body of the world organization, it is published on the website.



As announced, the session will be held in the morning local time, that is, in the afternoon Central European time.



The previous session was held on April 27, and in the meantime, there was growing tensions in the north of Kosovo.



During October, the UN Security Council is chaired by Brazil, which announced its monthly meeting schedule.