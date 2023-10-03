Politics Grenell: At this point, America must intervene The U.S. Special Envoy for the Western Balkans of former U.S. President Donald Trump demands a full investigation and autopsy regarding the incident in Banjska. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 10:27 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

In an interview for Siri Television, Grenell called on the White House to send a special envoy to monitor the current situation between Kosovo and Serbia, reports the Kosovo online portal.



"I want to understand every detail and that's why a transparent investigation is necessary. The Government of Serbia must indicate when it received notification of the attack. What also worries me are the people in Kosovo who work in the police and who Kurti put in this position. We want to know what they knew, what they were told and now after the death we have to do an investigation. We have to examine video footage and look at everything very carefully. Not just some little snippets of the video because those seem to be parts of the whole situation," Grenell explained.



He emphasized that he wants an independent investigation.



"You know there has to be a third party to do these autopsies. We can't have just one party providing information and everyone trusting that party. That's the role of the US or the EU, but one of them has to intervene immediately and start an investigation. I'm concerned that Europeans talk a lot, but they don't act accordingly. These are the times when the U.S. needs to intervene, and when it does, it takes immediate action," Grenell added. He also said that he is concerned that NATO is increasing the number of soldiers in Kosovo.



"When Trump was president, we talked about reducing the number of soldiers," Grenell said.