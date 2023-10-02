Politics Prishtina does not stop threatening: War will break out Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo Donika Gërvalla threatened war will break out if the international community tolerates Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Kosovo online Monday, October 2, 2023 | 12:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Namely, as "Kosovo Online" reports the writing of the Prishtina press, Donika Gërvalla said to the German Deutschlandfunk that if the international community tolerates the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and has the same approach to him, that a war might break out.



"This is not the first time that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has threatened a neighboring country with war. He knows exactly how to deal with the West and its mistakes," stated Gërvalla.



Gërvalla also said that Vučić wants to put pressure on the Government of Kosovo to negotiate on the territories.



"President of Serbia showed eight days ago what his plan is, and his plan is to occupy part of Kosovo. That will not happen. This attempt failed and as a result, one of our policemen was killed. Terrorist group was ready to carry out an attack with 400 people. Fortunately, that failed. We don't know what their plan is for the future," Gërvalla concluded.