Politics Vucic on CNN with Amanpour President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be a guest tonight from 19:00 live on the CNN program, with Christiane Amanpour. Source: B92 Monday, October 2, 2023 | 11:45

President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, tonight from 19:00 live on the program AMANPOUR @camanpour @cnn", he wrote on his Instagram account "buducnostsrbijeav".



Afterwards, as previously announced, President of Serbia will be hosted on TV Happy, in the program "Ćirilica", at 9 pm.