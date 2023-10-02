Politics Petković showed a picture of the murdered Bojan; It's disturbing; "Someone is lying" Director of the Office for KiM, Petar Petković, stated at the press conference that Serbia sent a letter to EULEX, regarding the autopsy of the murdered Serbs. Source: B92 Monday, October 2, 2023 | 10:02 Tweet Share Youtube/Tanjug LIVE

He also showed a photo of one of the killed Serbs, based on which our experts determined that he was killed "face to face", while he was lying injured.



Petković also stated that Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti continues with his terror, reminding that another Serb was arrested while he was going to the funeral of one of the three killed Serbs.



He was detained in Jarinje, pulled out from behind the car and taken to Pristina. The day before that, the so-called Kosovo police mistreated three Serbs because they were going to their forest, Petković continued.



"Albin Kurti's terror is increasing day by day, and it seems to me that he is further encouraged because there is no adequate response from the international community," said Petković, noting that Serbia is only asking for impartiality.



"There is still no answer from EULEX why they were prevented from attending the investigation of the murder of three Serbs in the town of Banjska," said Petković, adding that it is clear that they want to hide that the so-called Kosovo police brutally killed three Serbs and that a team was sent there to kill all the Serbs.



He also said that another letter was sent to EULEX with the question why they were refused to attend the autopsy of the body, noting that the autopsy itself and its findings are crucial, which should prove how they were brutally killed.



He showed a photo of the murdered Bojan Mijailović, which he said was very disturbing, but as he says, our experts based on that photo determined that the entrance wound was in the area of the left eyelid, and the exit wound was on the right side of the head. It clearly says that he was killed while lying on his back, that is, "an face", face to face.



Also, he was wounded in the legs, which can be seen from the irregular position of the legs, and the protected witness also spoke about this, said Petković. He added that Serbia still insists on receiving answers to a number of questions regarding that autopsy - such as how it was performed, according to what standards it was performed... and Serbia also requested that another one be performed, in which our experts would also participate.



EULEX said that the autopsy was performed on September 26, and the death certificate received by the family says that it was performed on September 25, pointed out Petković and reminded that Serbia had previously revealed that the whole process was shrouded in secrecy. "Someone is lying, either EULEX or Pristina," he said.



There are a lot of lies, he added, recalling that Pristina first said that a Kosovo policeman was killed in the crossfire, only to later admit that he was killed by an explosive device, and the President of Serbia immediately said that.



"It is clear to you that the ultimate goal of Pristina is the ethnic cleansing of the Serbs. According to the data we have, 11 percent of the Serbs have already left their homes and gone to central Serbia," said Petković and stated that all embassies also have this data.



Persecution and ethnic cleansing by Albin Kurti is in force, so it is important that EULEX takes its duty and not that the Kosovo Police order EULEX what to do.