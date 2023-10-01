Politics A witness described the killing of a Serb in Banjska: "They shot at us incessantly" A protected witness described the bloodshed and brutal murder of Serb Bojan Mijailović in Banjska, on Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Novosti Sunday, October 1, 2023 | 22:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The recording of his shocking testimony was published by TV Pink.



"On September 24, I happened to be in the village of Banjska, where I met a group of our people in uniform. I approached them and asked if they needed any help. I didn't know what it was about, I said I knew this terrain, if they need something, I can help them. Suddenly, the Kosovo police started shooting at us. I thought that no one would get out alive, so they were shooting at us from all kinds of weapons, he said, among other things, in the audio recording, which was broadcast on the Hit Tweet show.



"They were shooting at us from all sides, so I didn't know what was happening at all. I said that I know this way, you can run away there, I started to run, and Bojan Mijailović followed me. Running through the forest on the road, a group of Kosovar policemen chased us, shooting after us. Without any warning, stop, or anything of that kind... We were unarmed. And after a few meters they hit both him and me. He fell on the road and could no longer run, and I jumped under the road to take cover a little bit. And so, when I got up to see what was happening and how he was doing, I saw that a group of policemen approached him and from a close range of two meters, they shot him. I was there, I held on for a few more seconds, I saw that my life was in danger, I started to run away and they noticed me again, they continued to shoot after me. Knowing this terrain well, I managed to get to a stream and beyond, what happened afterwards, I really don't know," he said.