Politics Kurti's police beat three Serbian youths near Zubin Potok Three Serbian youths were beaten by members of the elite unit of the Kosovo Police FIT in Gornje Varage in the municipality of Zubin Potok, writes Kosovo Online Source: Kosovo online Saturday, September 30, 2023 | 19:25

According to information from the field, young men M.R., M.S., and M.J. were beaten, who were intercepted by FIT members on the local way home and brutally beaten with insults.



According to the beaten young men, FIT members accused them of illegally crossing the administrative crossing, after which they knocked them to the ground and beat them.