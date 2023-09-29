Politics NATO: Additional KFOR forces arrive, we are strengthening our activities in the north The North Atlantic Council yesterday authorized additional forces from the United Kingdom, if necessary, to resolve the current situation in Kosovo. Source: Kosovo online Friday, September 29, 2023 | 21:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

This is stated in the response of NATO officials to the inquiry of "Kosovo Online" how many additional troops the Alliance will send to the so-called Kosovo and from which countries.



"We will not comment on specific operational details," said a NATO official.



As he further states, in light of recent events, KFOR is "increasing its presence and activities in the north of Kosovo and in the areas around the border to ensure that it continues to fulfill its mandate of providing a safe and secure environment for all people living in Kosovo".



"In response to the tensions in May, KFOR deployed around 500 Turkish soldiers from the operational reserve forces to the Western Balkans, and an additional reserve force battalion is on high alert. The Turkish battalion has been replaced by troops from Bulgaria and Greece," he adds.



When asked how they regard Belgrade's request for KFOR to take over security in northern Kosovo, NATO official states that they will continue to ensure that their commander has the resources and flexibility necessary for KFOR to fulfill its mandate.



"We are ready to make further adjustments to KFOR's position as needed," it adds in the answer at the end.