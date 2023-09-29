Politics Vučić: "We possess evidence and we will prosecute the cold-blooded killers" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public. Source: B92 Friday, September 29, 2023 | 18:15 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/ Alexandros Michailidis

Vučić stated that he had a long conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Kosovo.



"We agreed that de-escalation and a significantly greater role of KFOR are necessary, and Serbia will always support that. I denied the untruths about the highest degree of combat readiness of our forces," said Vučić in an interview with Blinken.



Vučić stated that they did not agree on the nature of what happened in Kosovo, especially the one related to Kosovo's sovereignty.



"I don't care what anyone in the world thinks about it. We have evidence that at least one, and possibly two people were literally liquidated in cold blood, when they were not liquidated in battle, but only wounded, they were alive and surrendered, and then they were liquidated from a short distance. I didn't want to agree that it was any kind of perfectly professionally done action," said Vučić.



President of Serbia stated that he asked Blinken why EULEX was not allowed to participate in the operation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. Vučić said that the US secretary also spoke about possible measures against Serbia "if we do not behave appropriately".



"You are a big country, a superpower, it's yours to do what you think you have to, I'm completely against that and I think it's very bad, but there are things we have to stick to, and that's first and foremost the truth," Vucic said.



"Our country has evidence, we will prosecute cold-blooded killers, we have statements and photos that confirm it," said Vučić.