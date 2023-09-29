Politics Vučić after the meeting: "I am very grateful to Orbán for his support" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed the media after the meeting. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 29, 2023 | 17:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ /bs

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met with Viktor Orbán and the personal envoy of the UAE President, Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



"It is a great honor for me to host Viktor Orbán. We discussed important and strategic issues. We adopted a good conclusion regarding the formation of logistics teams. Our two countries are landlocked countries and we are dependent on Konstanz, Koper, and Thessaloniki. We discussed the formation of joint companies. Something that makes up life was of particular importance. We also discussed geopolitical issues, as well as how to improve our investment environment. I believe we had a good meeting. I am grateful to Prime Minister Orbán for his enormous support, always feel like you're at home," Vučić said and announced that he would go on Belgrade Waterfront tour of Belgrade with his guest and that, after the trilateral meeting, he would also have a bilateral meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister.

After that, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke.



"I came here with two purposes, to have a trilateral and bilateral meeting. The goal of the trilateral meeting was to present the Serbian-Hungarian economic cooperation to the representative of the UAE and show that this is an exceptional opportunity, because our cooperation is successful. Hungary did not have the opportunity to participate in the meeting like this one. Hungary has always been on the side of dialogue, we have never supported sanctions against any country," said Orbán.

The trilateral meeting was held as part of the initiative to establish the strategic security of the region in the field of energy, water supply, food industry and human resources. "An excellent and meaningful meeting with friends who I informed in detail about the latest events in Kosovo and Metohija. We also discussed numerous topics within the initiative to establish the strategic security of the region in the field of energy, water supply, food industry and human resources. We also discussed great investment potentials which opened within the upcoming #EXPO2027, as well as on the expansion of cooperation in the field of new projects, innovations, research, healthy and green energy and technologies of the future," wrote Vučić on Instagram.

After the meeting, Vučić and Orbán held a press conference at 2:15 p.m. in the Palace of Serbia.