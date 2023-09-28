Politics 0

The leaders of municipalities and cities in Serbia are resigning

The mayor of Kraljevo, Predrag Terzić, as well as the mayor of the municipality of Trstenik, Milena Turk, resigned from their positions today, "Blic" learns.

Source: Blic
Share
Shutterstock/rarrarorro Shutterstock/rarrarorro
Shutterstock/rarrarorro Shutterstock/rarrarorro

According to this media, they are not the only ones, because the mayor of Smederevo, Jovan Beč, also did it, and the mayor of Leskovac, Goran Cvetanović, also decided to take that step.

For now, there is no official confirmation from Kraljevo and Trstenik, but there is from Smederevo.

According to "Politika", Beč confirmed this information, saying that he had just submitted his resignation at the office of the City Administration, but did not want to comment on his decision.

In the meantime, as "Blic" reports, information also appeared that the president of the Kučevo municipality, Ivan Rajičić, resigned today.

Let us remind you that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said last night that they are ready for parliamentary, provincial and Belgrade elections on December 17.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Rama called KFOR to take control

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that KFOR will have to take control in the north of Kosovo.

Politics Thursday, September 28, 2023 17:34 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

"Elections can be held on December 17"

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that they are ready for parliamentary, provincial and Belgrade elections on December 17.

Politics Wednesday, September 27, 2023 23:15 Comments: 0
Foto: Shutterstock/ Alexandros Michailidis
page 1 of 29 go to page