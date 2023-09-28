Politics The leaders of municipalities and cities in Serbia are resigning The mayor of Kraljevo, Predrag Terzić, as well as the mayor of the municipality of Trstenik, Milena Turk, resigned from their positions today, "Blic" learns. Source: Blic Thursday, September 28, 2023 | 17:47 Tweet Share Shutterstock/rarrarorro Shutterstock/rarrarorro

According to this media, they are not the only ones, because the mayor of Smederevo, Jovan Beč, also did it, and the mayor of Leskovac, Goran Cvetanović, also decided to take that step.



For now, there is no official confirmation from Kraljevo and Trstenik, but there is from Smederevo.



According to "Politika", Beč confirmed this information, saying that he had just submitted his resignation at the office of the City Administration, but did not want to comment on his decision.



In the meantime, as "Blic" reports, information also appeared that the president of the Kučevo municipality, Ivan Rajičić, resigned today.



Let us remind you that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said last night that they are ready for parliamentary, provincial and Belgrade elections on December 17.