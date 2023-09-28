Politics Rama called KFOR to take control Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that KFOR will have to take control in the north of Kosovo. Source: B92 Thursday, September 28, 2023 | 17:34 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

He said the two sides should return to dialogue while the Franco-German plan is still on the table.



"KFOR must take control of the north of Kosovo. I have made this proposal many times, I have explained extensively why. Every excuse today that "we don't have troops," can lead to much greater interference with troops tomorrow, but also to additional difficulties''.



"That's why I'm here today and I'm glad that Kosovo is also asking for this, that is, KFOR in the north. I haven't heard that Serbia is against it. It doesn't matter here at all who is asking for it, this is what the situation is asking for today, if it had been done earlier, it wouldn't have happened. A little late in my opinion, but better a little late than too late. I'm glad that Osmani publicly asked for US help for the CSM draft. Basically, her request is positive, it's finally a step in the right direction by Kosovo. It doesn't matter who writes and who proposes it, but only one thing is important, the draft will fulfill the legitimate request of the dialogue process, based on the agreement signed between the Government of Kosovo and the Government of Serbia. Governments come and go, serious countries do not, they continue to implement the agreements. The French-German plan is still on the table," Rama said.