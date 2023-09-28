Politics 0

Petkovic posed a key question: Why had Kosovo police prevented participation of EULEX

Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković announced this morning on the social network "X" where he publicly asked one of the key questions.

Petković asked a question concerning the actions of Pristina and the international community in the events in Banjska.

"Why did the Kosovo police not allow the participation of EULEX in the investigative operation of the town of Banjska? Why was it necessary for the Kosovo police to carry out the investigation themselves, without the presence of EULEX investigators? What was to be hidden in the investigation," he asked.

