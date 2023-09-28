Politics Jarinje and Brnjak are still closed Administrative crossings Brnjak and Jarinje are still closed from the direction of Central Serbia towards North Mitrovica. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, September 28, 2023 | 08:40 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Traffic in the opposite direction is flowing smoothly.



After the clashes that took place in the village of Banjska on Sunday, the Kosovo police blocked the roads to this area, and three days later they allowed access to the village.



Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kosovo closed the crossings in the north of Kosovo on Sunday, and at the moment it is not known when they will be opened.



The situation at the Jarinje and Brnjak administrative crossings has not changed, so it is still possible to leave Kosovo, as in previous days, but passenger cars and even pedestrians cannot enter Kosovo.