Politics Vučić: "Family men were killed"; "There won't be a column of Serbs as in Karabakh" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that the Prime Minister, the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, systematically destroyed the Serbian people. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 27, 2023 | 22:40 Tweet Share Printskrin/RTS

“Serbia is observing a Day of Mourning because of the tragic events and that it how it was said, because of the death of all those people. From the point of view of the Constitution, they are all citizens of our country, Serbia is observing a Day of Mourning for the three Serbs and the killed police officer, I think this is a civilizational decision, one serious and responsible," said Vučić.



Vučić recalled what happened in 2015.



"Then there was a big conflict in Kumanovo when Albanian terrorists, real terrorists attacked the internationally recognized sovereign state of Macedonia, a country that is a member of the UN, a very important detail. As many as eight Macedonian policemen were killed. What happened? Then we didn't even have Rama or any other from EU to give us lectures," said Vucic and showed pictures of the "state funeral in Pristina" in 2015, in KLA uniforms.



"Those present were Isa Mustafa, who negotiated with me. It is a commemoration of all the Albanians killed in Kumanovo. The hall was full, everything was organized. And that's not the end," added Vučić. He showed a picture of the monument to Beg Rizaj.



"This is Beg Rizaj, one of the killed terrorists, and this is the monument erected to him in the famous Decani. Ramush Haradinaj visits the monument and lays candles. So much for their principles, the European future and everything else," said Vučić and added that what was happening in our public is even more disgusting.



“Serbia is observing a Day of Mourning because of the tragic events and that it how it was said, because of the death of all those people. From the point of view of the Constitution, they are all citizens of our country, Serbia is observing a Day of Mourning for the three Serbs and the killed police officer, I think this is a civilizational decision, one serious and responsible,” the Serbian President told the RTS.



"At first they said that we need to have a day of mourning, 'but the government must not do that because it has to listen to someone from the outside'. When the government did it in a civilized, measured, serious and responsible way, then they said 'who do we mourn after'. If you don't feel sorry for anyone, we have someone to feel sorry for," said Vučić. Vučić points out that the Serbs who died in Kosovo and Metohija will never be terrorists for him. "These are family men. Fathers," says Vučić, adding that now he has more information, he will request video footage to see how the Kosovo police officer was killed, RTS reported.

"EULEX was prevented from taking action"

"We will carry out our work in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Serbia. And that means that we will act as a state governed by the rule of law, that we will watch and investigate everything that happened, but today, as I say, we know much more. I was shocked by the fact that EULEX was rejected when tried to take part in the operation, and that EULEX is silent, that it does not issue a public statement about going into an operational action in the north of Kosovo. They were kept in a central operational room from which they could monitor where everyone was moving. They told EULEX not to go into action. Why? You will get an answer soon, from me. They say that it was a coordinated action by KFOR, the Kosovo Police and EULEX. So why didn't EULEX join them? Why don't you say that they were rejected by Pristina? And that's why they were rejected because they knew who they were sending in that action. And they knew what their intentions were towards the Serbs. So, by rejecting the EULEX, they had in mind to liquidate all the Serbs. Were there 30 or 40 of them, since you can see that they are increasing the number every day, first is it was 20, now it's 60. And now they're starting to reduce it. At first, they said there were 7, 8, 9, 12 killed Serbs. There are three killed Serbs. Three were arrested, Mr. Tolic was wounded. Nedeljković, Mijailović and Milenković were killed. Milenković and Mijailović from Leposavić, 35 and 50 years old, and Nedeljković, 31-year-old. As for Mijailović, we will investigate it, since I see that no one wants to deal with it, we have persons who are ready to be protected witnesses who say that Mijailovic was shot in cold blood, certified. I spoke with his wife today, it was difficult for me to tell her, they all had a problem with our request for EULEX to do an autopsy. We asked for one of our experts to go. They especially caused a problem with Milenkovic. For Milenkovic, we have information that he was shot from about 12 meters away, at least by two shooters, at the moment when he threw the rifle and raised his hands. Everything has to be checked. You noticed that there is no drone footage of that," said Vučić.



President of Serbia states that the families should receive the bodies tomorrow morning, if they do not cause additional problems.



"I'm afraid of how Mijailović's family will see it, precisely because of everything I said. Today we have, under our observation, persons who are ready to testify as to how it happened," said Vučić.



"There are persons under our observation who are ready to testify as to how it all happened. Something else also happened. There were not only persons from Kosovo and Metohija in pursuit. That is why EULEX was not welcomed there. There are already specialized persons for the fight against Serbs, among others, persons from the territory of the Preševo municipality who have committed several of the most serious crimes. Some of them have been on our warrants since 2021," said the President of Serbia.



Vučić states that Milan Radojčić never hid and was not ashamed of his role.



"The second thing is what I think about something that happened, which was certainly not good for Serbia and could not bring anything good to Serbia. But he will certainly respond to the invitation of the competent authorities of the Republic of Serbia. I am confident that he will be heard. He is on the territory of Central Serbia and the Republic of Serbia and its competent authorities will do their job," said Vučić.



President of Serbia also stated that Milan Radojicic was not wounded.



"It's another one of the lies of N1 and their favorite politician Sveçla. He is not wounded. He is a man who considers himself a freedom fighter. He has never given up his comrades and boys and he will never give up. But there are things and questions that he will have to answer," said Vučić.

"Peace is our interest"

Vučić states that he has had information for a year that people are preparing for resistance.



"I've been warning about this for a year, more than a year. From the first of those barricades, back in August, September, when we had a crisis, after the license plates issue. And then in December, when it literally came to the edge. I've been telling everyone that since then. What do you expect the next? That it will be a column of Serbs like from Karabakh? It won't happen. Although they want it and are waiting for it. I am in an impossible position," said Vučić.



"They resented me because I called on them to remove the barricades. But these people live a different life - they are harassed and shot at. I call on the Serbs to try, to get rid of Kurti's police, so that our last option is to protect our lives. Peace is our interest and I ask them for that, but understand that these people are going through hell," said Vučić.



President of Serbia states that Kurti has turned them all against him and that they will all fight.



"Even if everyone loses their heads, because they won't leave their homes. I said that three days ago. I said that the day before and a month before. And a year ago. I said that a hundred times," said Vučić.



"You cannot justify the killing of a man, the killing of a policeman. Regardless of the fact that the policeman has nothing to do in the north by law. You cannot justify the killing of a man. There is no justification for that. The competent authorities must react to that. Kurti systematically destroyed Serbian people. He hates Serbian people. He thinks that Serbian people, Rašić, Radomirović and the rest are wretched human beings, who serve anyone against their own people," said President of Serbia.

"Russia understands today's Serbian politics"

President of Serbia stated that Russia has understanding for today's Serbian politics.



"I assume that they would like us to talk less about the integrity of Ukraine, and I think that principles are very important for us. If you give up principles in one place, the principles no longer exist," said Vučić.



"But the question arises, was Serbia attacked by a decision of the UN Security Council? It is not. Is the Charter of the United Nations, on the example of Serbia, and Resolution 1244 respected today? It is not respected. KFOR and NATO constantly refer to their mandate, which they received by Resolution 1244. Nowhere does it say that there is a possibility that they will reject Serbia's request for the entry of its troops. They refused. Nowhere is it written, there is no possibility that this could be possible. Yet, they refused," said Vučić.



“Serbia is observing a Day of Mourning because of the tragic events and that it how it was said, because of the death of all those people. From the point of view of the Constitution, they are all citizens of our country, Serbia is observing a Day of Mourning for the three Serbs and the killed police officer, I think this is a civilizational decision, one serious and responsible,” the Serbian President told the RTS.