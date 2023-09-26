Politics The police operation in Banjska has ended Kosovo police completed operation in the village of Banjska, municipality of Zvečan, writes Telegraf, adding that next steps will be decided tomorrow morning. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 23:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DOPISNIK KiM/ nr

The so-called Kosovo police have completed a police operation in the village of Banjska, municipality of Zvečan, writes Telegrafi, adding that the next steps will be decided tomorrow morning.



"Today in the afternoon, the control and search operation in the area of Banjska was completed. Tomorrow morning, the next steps will be decided," Deputy Director of the Regional Directorate of the Kosovo Police North Mitrovica Veton Elshani told Telegrafi.



Elishani indicated that the raids had ended this afternoon, without giving further details.



The Special Department of the Basic Court in Pristina sentenced the two Serbs arrested in Banjska to a month's detention. Their lawyer Dejan Vasić says that the forensic findings related to the phone of one of his clients will clearly show that he had absolutely nothing to do with the event itself.

Sad processions in Kosovo and Metohija: Serbs mourn their murdered fellow citizens

After Zvečan, Serbs in the remaining three Serbian municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija continue to light candles and pay tribute to their fellow citizens who died tragically.



Let us recall that three Serbs were killed by Kurti's special forces in Banjska near Zvečan.



People gather in large numbers starting from 6 p.m. in Kosovska Mitrovica, Leposavić, Zubin Potok and in a sad procession mourn the death of their friends, neighbors and compatriots Stefan Nedeljković, Igor Milenković, Bojan Mijailović.



In Kosovska Mitrovica, the father, wife and the entire family of the brutally murdered Stefan joined their compatriots, and there are also representatives of the Serb List who, together with the people, pay their respects to the victims.



Flags in all Serbian areas of Kosovo and Metohija were lowered to half-mast and three days of mourning were declared.



A memorial for the fallen compatriots is organized also south of the Ibar river. Today, the people of Štrpce lit candles in the Church of St. Nicholas for their tragically lost brothers from the north of Kosovo and Metohija. And the flags at the institutions in Štrpce were lowered to half-mast as a sign of mourning.

