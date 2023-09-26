Politics Touching scenes from Zvečan: Citizens light candles, paying tribute to martyred Serbs Many residents of Zvečan, as well as Serbs from other municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, gather from 4:30 p.m. at the King Milutin Monument. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 23:23 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net

Citizens light candles and lay flowers, and they came to this place to say goodbye to their tragically martyred compatriots who fell after the events in the village of Banjska in Zvečan.



Among the victims is Stefan N. (31) from Zvečan, as well as Igor M. and Bojan M. from Leposav. Grieving citizens lit candles next to the photos of the three murdered Serbs.



Later in the afternoon, in the remaining three municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, Serbs will also light candles for their fallen compatriots, neighbors, friends...



Let us remind you that three days of mourning were declared today in Serbian areas in Kosovo and Metohija, while the Day of Mourning in the rest of Serbia will be tomorrow, September 27.

Foto: B92.net

Foto: B92.net

Foto: B92.net

Foto: B92.net