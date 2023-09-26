Politics Vučić: "I requested that KFOR take over security in Kosovo and Metohija" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the ambassadors of the Quint countries, as well as with the head of the European Union delegation. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 12:28 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

Vučić met with the ambassadors of the United States of America, Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany.



The meeting was also attended by the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković.



"In one of the most difficult moments for Serbia, I had an important conversation with Quint representatives. I reiterated Serbia's views on the latest events in Kosovo and Metohija and requested that KFOR take care of all security issues in the north of Kosovo instead of Kurti's police. I also asked a question why EULEX was prevented by the Kosovo police to attend the very operation that was carried out in the territory of the north of Kosovo," wrote Vučić on Instagram.