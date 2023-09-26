Politics 0

Vučić today with the ambassadors of Quint countries and the head of the EU delegation

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet today with the ambassadors of the Quint countries.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Vučić will meet with the ambassadors of the United States of America, Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany, as well as with the head of the European Union delegation.

The meeting is scheduled at 8:30 a.m., in the building of the General Secretariat, the Office for Media Relations of the president announced.

