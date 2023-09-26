Politics Operation continues on Kosovo and Metohija; New arrests by Kurti's police In the conflict in the north of Kosovo, three Kosovo Serbs were killed, and two were seriously wounded, after a Kosovo policeman was killed. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 07:05 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

There is fear that a fourth person has also been killed.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said in his address to the citizens that, according to the information he has, it is quite certain that the two were killed by sniper fire from a long distance, when it was not necessary for them to be liquidated.



In the north of Kosovo, the operation of the Kosovo Police continues and as the RTK reporter reports, 12 KFOR vehicles left Banjska, reports Reporters.



"During today, with the assistance of EULEX, Kosovo police searched almost the entire region, including the mountains that connect the municipalities of Zvečan and Leposavic. The police continue their investigation into everything that happened yesterday. We saw 12 KFOR vehicles that left Banjska a little earlier", an RTK journalist reported, writes Kosovo Online.

Two Serbs arrested in Banjska

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

Kosovo police arrested two persons of Serbian nationality near the village of Banjska in Zvečan.



This was announced by the Acting Director of the Kosovo Police for the North Region, Veton Elshani.



He stated that the persons were arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons, Telegraf reports.



"They were arrested with a significant amount of weapons," Elshani said.



He added that the investigation will show whether the arrested Serbs had anything to do with yesterday's attack on the Kosovo police. As reported by Klan Kosova, the weapon was found in a car that was parked in the hotel parking lot.



A total of eight people have been arrested so far.