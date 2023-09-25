Politics Another body found in KiM In the north of the (so-called) Kosovo, another body of a participant in yesterday's conflict with the Kosovo Police was found, writes Koha. Source: Kosovo online Monday, September 25, 2023 | 15:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Prosecutor Naim Abazi told the media that the body was found during the control of the area where the conflict took place.



Abazi stated that a car was found and is being examined by the competent teams.



The number of participants who died in yesterday's conflict with the police of the so-called Kosovo, after a new body was found today, the number increased to four or five, because one Kosovo policeman was also killed.