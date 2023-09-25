Another body found in KiM
In the north of the (so-called) Kosovo, another body of a participant in yesterday's conflict with the Kosovo Police was found, writes Koha.Source: Kosovo online
Prosecutor Naim Abazi told the media that the body was found during the control of the area where the conflict took place.
Abazi stated that a car was found and is being examined by the competent teams.
The number of participants who died in yesterday's conflict with the police of the so-called Kosovo, after a new body was found today, the number increased to four or five, because one Kosovo policeman was also killed.