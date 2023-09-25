Politics These are the Serbs who were killed on the so-called Kosovo I.M. and B.M. from Leposavic, as well as S.N. from Zvečan, were killed in a shootout with the so-called Kosovo police in Banjska, "Novosti" learns. Source: Novosti Monday, September 25, 2023 | 13:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Therefore, the three killed are local Serbs from the north of Kosovo and Metohija, although the media machinery of Albin Kurti and his Western mentors tried in every possible way to connect the official Belgrade with the weekly bloodshed, which is a direct consequence of the terror that our people have been experiencing for months.



Just as a reminder, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, members of the KPS tried to remove the barricades set up by a group of armed Serbs at the entrance to Banjska. On that occasion, there was an exchange of fire and an Albanian policeman was killed.