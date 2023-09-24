Politics Extraordinary address of Aleksandar Vučić: President will expose all Kurti's lies Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will address the media at 8:00 p.m. Source: B92, Kosovo online Sunday, September 24, 2023 | 18:53 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Vučić will speak in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, announced the Office for Media Relations of the President of Serbia.



As previously announced by the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, he will "debunk all the lies and pranks" of Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.



The announcement of the Office also adds that the press conference of the Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković, which was previously announced for the same reason at 2 p.m., has been cancelled.



"Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will address the media in the afternoon, who will expose all the lies and pranks of Albin Kurti, the creator of chaos and hell in Kosovo and Metohija," the Office announced.



Earlier, Kosovo police confirmed that one of the attackers was killed.



„The situation in the north of Kosovo, more precisely in the area of the village of Banjska, is still tense, criminal groups from time to time attack police units in the field,” police said.