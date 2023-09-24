Politics The so-called Kosovo police: "Three attackers killed in exchange of fire" In the north of the so-called Kosovo, dramatic events have been going on since this morning, and in the town of Banjska, gunshots are echoing. Source: Tanjug Sunday, September 24, 2023 | 17:47 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

In addition, as stated, four more suspects were arrested in the area of the village of Rudare, where they found means of communication that, as it is claimed, are connected to "criminal groups".



In addition, large amount of weapons, ammunition and various equipment were found.



"The killing of two more attackers who were masked, uniformed and heavily armed was confirmed, and the arrest of the uniformed and armed attacker was also confirmed," the police in Pristina said in a statement.



It is added that a member of the so-called Kosovo Police suffered minor injuries.



The announcement states that the security situation in the area of the village of Banjska is still tense, and that "firearm attacks on police units continue with the same intensity."