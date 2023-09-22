Politics Vučić from New York: "The situation is not easy. I told the truth at the UN" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public from New York. Source: B92 Friday, September 22, 2023 | 22:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

"We had a very important meeting with Yoon Suk Yeol and now we have a meeting with Maroš Ševčević regarding our participation and joining the EU, regarding raw materials, minerals, metals, to have a common market. I think it will be important to cooperate with Europeans in protecting the environment and everything in Serbia," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that this was his second meeting with the Korean leader, and that South Korea raised Central Europe, with its heavy investments.



"We talked about digital technology. It's good that Brnabić was in Korea, we talked about agriculture, the automotive industry, Expo, his candidacy for Busan, and I invited him to visit Serbia. When we're done with Ševčević, we're heading back to Belgrade," Vucic said.



"I did not order combat readiness to be raised. These are our regular activities. The regular activities are somewhat intensified. It is our duty to train our army, that our army has many more exercises, much more shooting. If there is a raise in combat readiness, you will be informed," Vucic said.



President of Serbia also spoke about the meeting with Miroslav Lajčak. "We talked, I don't even know exactly what to answer. I can't criticize Lajčak in order to shift the blame. It's easiest for everyone to blame him, Borrell, it's not their fault either, they don't make the key decisions. That's completely clear", Vucic said.



Vučić pointed out that it is not an easy situation.



“I informed Lajcak about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija an expressed deep concern over the security risks that the Serb population faces on a daily basis. I asked for the EU’s greater involvement so as to preserve peace and so our people remain on their centuries-old hearths,” Vucic said in an Instagram post.



He said Serbia will make every diplomatic and political effort to protect its people and its country.



"When you are dealing with someone who is reasonable, rational, you can always reach a compromise. And when you are dealing with someone who is not entirely rational, then it is difficult to look at the future in a realistic and objective way and to know what is coming," Vučić pointed out.



President of Serbia stated that many were horrified by his speech, and that some were overjoyed by his speech.



"I saw that some were horrified, so they passed it on to me, but what no one could dispute were the facts," said Vučić.



"We Serbs are not always rational enough, and we always have those irrational elements. I spoke from my heart and from my head, I spoke the truth, I believe that Serbia will not face any negative consequences because of the truth," Vučić pointed out.



"To be against your country, your people, just because you didn't get the position and chair, that speaks about them. First they said you weren't with Biden, I was with Biden. And? I was with many more people. And now what? Like children, they have no idea what to do with anger and hatred, and they forget to say that Osmani has not met either the President of Korea, the vice president of China, or many other representatives. But that's the elite circles, they think only of themselves, and if they are not fine, the state of Serbia and the power holders will be blamed for everything," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that people in Serbia must understand that when you lead the country, the country is not a toy.



"You do something where the media is present, something where they are not. But you are the one who has to have the broadest picture, the broadest vision, and the longest and broadest view that you have to understand all the problems that your country is facing and to know in which places to solve and to bite and to fight every day in every place so that wherever holes appear, to plug those holes. We don't leave it to chance," President of Serbia concluded.