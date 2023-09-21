Politics Vučić: "It was our duty to say the truth, so that it remains recorded in history" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public from New York. Source: B92 Thursday, September 21, 2023 | 21:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Today is a busy day, I just finished talking with Guterres, after the discussion at the UN. He respects Serbia and understands its position. We are grateful that he always showed respect for our country," said Vučić.



"We are grateful for the contribution he made. I introduced him to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, and now I am going to meet with Chinese Vice President Hang Zheng and Lajcak, after that we have an appearance on News Max, there I will see my friends from the Republican Party," President of Serbia said.



Vučić pointed out that no one will even tell him that he was harsh.



"I'm not a child who expects such things, it's in fairy tales, there's none of that business. It was our job to say what was true so that it would be the pride of our people that our nation is one of the few to tell the truth. It will not contribute to anything, but they will strengthen our position, because they know that we know and that they are not trying to get something that is not possible by thinking that we do not understand. And if those who refer to principles like it when it suits them, that will not change," said Vučić.



"It was up to us to say what is the truth, so that it remains recorded in history. It is important that they know that we know," said Vučić.



"I said what we really think and do, and they can tell us that they don't like it. Escobar said that Serbia has its own policy. I am not someone who is going to rewrite someone else's policy and brag about it. Serbia and its people have its Government, which conducts its own policy. If you expect it to move towers and cities, it won't," said Vučić.



Vučić said that small countries are now fighting for their voice and that the smell of freedom is felt everywhere and that it is spreading around the world and that it will not be able to stop.



"I think it is much more important for us to get together, to talk with people with whom we can cooperate in the future. I also had unofficial meetings with many representatives of the USA and I do not want to talk about it. I expressed my concern and fear about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija. The arrests, the threats, the language they use and the timing all show Kurti's intentions," said Vučić.



"It is not important whether I am satisfied, it is only important that the citizens of our country are satisfied," said the President of Serbia.